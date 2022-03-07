War In Ukraine: PM Narendra Modi To Speak To Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday morning, people familiar with the developments have told CNNNews18.

The Ukrainian president spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his political support at the United Nations Security Council meeting last week. PM Modi also conveyed his deep anguish to Zelensky and said that he hoped all parties would come to the discussion table to find a diplomatic solution to cease hostilities.

PM Modi earlier in February appealed to both sides to cease hostilities and said that the events were deeply disturbing. “India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine," Indian envoy to the UN TS Tirumurti said earlier in February when a resolution was taken up to condemn Russian ‘military operation’ in Ukraine.

PM Modi also spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin where he reiterated that differences between Russia and NATO can be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. He called for immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Modi called on Putin hours after the latter declared a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine. The Prime Minister urged both nations also to allow safe evacuation of Indian citizens and stranded students from Ukraine. India is conducting Operation Ganga to evacuate all of its citizens from Ukraine.

