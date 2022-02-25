War in Ukraine: Romanian Ambassador Says 1st Batch of Indian Students to Reach Today; Team Working 24/7 to Assist

Romanian envoy to India Daniela Tane said that the first batch of Indian students stuck in Ukraine will reach Romania on Friday. In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Tane said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Bogdan Aurescu, Foreign Minister of Romania, on Thursday night wherein he was promised full support for the Indian Students.

“Last night EAM Jaishankar had a phone call with Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu of Romania. Minister Aurescu promised full support for the Indian students crossing the border into Romania," Tane said.

Romania has offered to provide accommodation and food to the Indians for two days while the Indian Embassy makes arrangements for their safe return to India.

“The Romanian government can offer two days accommodation and food and in the meantime, arrangements can be made by the Indian Embassy in Bucharest, for arranging flights and sending them back to India," the Romanian envoy said.

“There is a team that is working 24/7 in order to prepare receiving refugees. We are not only receiving Indian citizens but we are going to receive Ukrainian refugees. The Indian students will be taken care of by the Indian government and they will be flown to India, but Ukrainian refugees might have to stay longer," she added.

Talking about Romania’s take on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Tane said, “Romania and other EU countries have a same position, it’s a firm condemnation of this act of War, unprovoked aggression against the sovereign country. It’s an infringement of the international law, by a country which is the member of the security council that is supposed to respect international law."

Over 20,000 students had gone to Ukraine for studies. Ukraine due to its affordable education is one of the favorite spots for Indian students to study medicine.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has launched helplines for students and other Indian citizens in Ukraine. Indian citizens can get in touch with Embassy at +38 0997300483, +38 0997300428, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881, +38 0935046170.

The MEA control room too is being expanded and has been operational 24×7. The contact details of the MEA control room are — +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free). They can also be reached via email at situationroom@mea.gov.in.

