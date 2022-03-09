Home » News » World » War in Ukraine: Russia Has Never Threatened NATO, Says Foreign Ministry

War in Ukraine: Russia Has Never Threatened NATO, Says Foreign Ministry

A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr on March 02, 2022, following a Russian bombing the day before. The shelling killed at least 3 people and injured nearly 20 according to locals and local authorities, destroyed a local market and at least 10 houses on March 01, 2022. Emmanuel DUPARCQ / AFP
A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr on March 02, 2022, following a Russian bombing the day before. The shelling killed at least 3 people and injured nearly 20 according to locals and local authorities, destroyed a local market and at least 10 houses on March 01, 2022. Emmanuel DUPARCQ / AFP

She told a news briefing that NATO's build-up of military forces on its eastern flank, following what Russia calls a 'special military operation' in Ukraine, was 'provocative in its nature.'

Advertisement
Reuters
NATO // Updated: March 09, 2022, 18:20 IST

Russia has never threatened NATO and does not threaten the Western military alliance now, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that her country still must react to NATO's "confrontational course". She told a news briefing that NATO's build-up of military forces on its eastern flank, following what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, was "provocative in its nature" and was not helping to safeguard security in Europe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: March 09, 2022, 18:20 IST