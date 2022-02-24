Ukraine Says Russia Killed 40 Soldiers And 18 Civilians In Odessa, 1 In Kharkiv

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Latest: The war waged on Ukraine by Russia caused bloodshed as Russian tanks rolled on the highways of Kharkiv and Senkikva. Russian forces killed at least 40 soldiers, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said.

“I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," Zelensky’s aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters. Russian aggression also killed 18 people at a military base near Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odessa. In the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuguiv, which is close to Kharkiv, missile strikes killed one civilian and injured several as an apartment complex was destroyed after a Russian missile struck it. The Centre for Information Resilience also shared a series of photos which showed a civilian die instantly on impact as a missile struck Uman, Cherkasy.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his cabinet said that Ukraine will respond strongly to Russian aggression. “We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities," Zelensky said in an address.

Later on Thursday, fourteen Ukrainian soldiers died after the helicopter carrying them crashed near Kyiv, people familiar with developments told news agency AFP.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in the US have urged the Biden administration to respond effectively and deter the Russian president Vladimir Putin from further aggression. Speaking to MSNBC, former US envoy to Moscow Michael McFaul urged the Biden administration to activate the NATO Response Force (NRF).

McFaul urged the use of NATO Response force which was formed for tackling such situations. The NATO defines the NRF as a force that is an ‘advanced multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces (SOF) components that the Alliance can deploy quickly, wherever needed’, according to the NATO website.

He also said that the US government feels that sanctions could increase hardships for Russian people but said that Putin could take advantage of this humanitarian stance. His concerns were also echoed by retired military officer of the US army Barry R McCaffrey.

