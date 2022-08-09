War in Ukraine: Russia Lost 70,000-80,000 Troops Since Invasion, Pentagon Says

A Pentagon official earlier this week confirmed that Russia lost 70,000 to 80,000 troops since the onset of the war on Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine in February. The US and its European allies have called it an invasion.

The Pentagon official, Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defence for personnel, during a press briefing said the exact figures may vary but the figures shared with the press is ‘in the ballpark’.

Earlier on Sunday, the general staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed that 42,200 soldiers were killed until now.

A report by the Military Times suggests that the high number of military losses means that the Russian army is persevering with the Ukrainian invasion while suffering heavy losses.

The Russian military faces issues like failed logistics, supply systems and as well as bombing on civilian populations and residential areas.

The war is also now concentrated in the eastern region of Ukraine. Kahl, while addressing the press, highlighted that more than 40 million Ukrainians are fighting for the survival of their country.

“There’s a lot of fog in war but, you know, I think it’s safe to suggest that the Russians have probably taken 70,000 or 80,000 casualties in less than six months," Kahl was quoted as saying by the Military Times.

Kahl said this number includes both killed in action and also those who were wounded. Ukrainian officials do not reveal to the media how much losses they have incurred but an aide to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the losses could reach up to 200 personnel per day.

Kahl said the losses were incremental given the kind of effort Putin’s forces have put behind their objective to oust Zelensky from Ukraine and plant a Kremlin-backed government there.

The Russian forces have also faced resistance from the Ukrainian forces due to the western weapons and shipments that have arrived from the US. The US will be sending its 18th shipment of arms and military support since the onset of war in Ukraine.

The Biden administration newest package to Ukraine worth $1 billion. The package includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS; 75,000 rounds of 155 millimetre artillery ammunition; 20 mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of mortar ammunition; and munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS, the Military Times reported.

