War In Ukraine: Ukraine Turns To India, Asks PM Modi To Help Restore Peace

The Ukrainian envoy to India urged prime minister Narendra Modi to intervene to help deter Russian president Vladimir Putin and condemn his act of war on Ukraine.

“India should fully assume it’s global power. Modiji is a respected leader. India has a privileged partnership with Russia. Don’t know how many leaders Putin will listen to but it makes me believe that Modi’s powerful voice will make him listen," Polikha said.

Polikha also said that he was not satisfied with India’s response. Polikha in a press briefing pleaded to the Indian government seeking their support.

The Ukrainian envoy urged India to use its strong relations with Russia to avert a crisis which could engulf the world. Polikha said that Ukraine faces a severe crisis as it is being attacked by all three sides. Polikha was referring to the advancing Russian forces from Ukraine’s east, as well as from north and northwest through Belarus.

Russian president Vladimir Putin earlier on Thursday after giving a televised address to Russian citizens said that he is launching a military operation in Ukraine. Soon after Putin’s speech ended, explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Dnipro and other major cities.

Russian forces confirmed that they have struck Ukrainian military locations with precision targets. Russian missile strikes have caused some casualties in Kharkiv and tanks were also rolling into Ukraine along the Belarussian border.

There have been claims and counterclaims from both sides and news agencies including News18 as well as several conflict watchers were unable to verify them independently.

“Fighting is happening everywhere. We cannot yet receive information about victims, because there is no communication in this area," Yevgeny Kaplin, head of the humanitarian organisation Proliska told news agency AFP.

