War In Ukraine: Ukrainians Crowd In Front Of ATMs, Grocery Stores As Russian Tanks Roll

Chaos ensued in streets of Ukraine as residents in Kyiv and Kharkiv woke up to sounds of explosions caused by Russian military as Russian president Vladimir Putin chose to invade Ukraine.

ATMs were running out of cash and people were seen queued outside them to withdraw money for buying essentials. People were seen queuing outside ATMs in cities of Kramatorsk and Odessa in east Ukraine. The development came soon after the so-called republic of Donetsk’s central bank put a limit to withdraw a maximum 10,000 roubles ($129) per day from ATMs amid the clashes.

Indian students studying in Ukraine shared videos with CNNNews18 where people in Odessa were seen stocking up on essentials like potatoes, onions and other essentials in marts. Students in Sumy, a city near Kharkiv, also shared videos with CNNNews18 where residents were seen outside ATMs.

Kyiv residents were seen leaving the city as traffic jams blocked main roads. Elizaveta Melnik, a Kyiv resident, told the Associated Press news agency that many Ukrainians did not expect that Russia would launch a full-scale invasion. Earlier, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky chose to ignore US intelligence inputs and warnings from US president Joe Biden and other western leaders that Russia would eventually invade.

However, the Ukrainian president Zelensky has addressed the Ukrainian people regularly from his office and is in touch with his western counterparts. Ukrainian journalists speaking to MSNBC highlighted that Zelensky’s hourly messages to Ukrainians have met with a positive response despite the nation being mired in a crisis.

The strikes conducted by the Russian military have killed eighteen people in Odessa and buildings in eastern Ukrainian town of Chuguiv near Kharkiv also saw some injuries in civilians as apartment was bombed killing one civilian, news agencies MSNBC and AFP reported.

Russian military vehicles were seen entering Ukraine through its eastern borders and south through Mariupol and Odessa. Russian armored vehicles were entering Ukraine through Belarus through Senkikva, Ukraine.

