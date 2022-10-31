Blasts shook Kyiv again on Monday, as Russian missiles knocked out electricity and water supply in parts of the Ukrainian capital city. Journalists from news organisation AFP reported hearing five blasts.

Kyiv has faced attacks after a lull of almost three months following the blast of the Kerch Strait Bridge, aka the Crimean Bridge.

Advertisement

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on Telegram that a particular area of Kyiv is without electricity and water. Air raid sirens were sounded all over Ukraine barring Crimea on Monday, signalling that the hostilities could escalate in the coming weeks.

Here are the latest updates from the conflict in Ukraine:

The latest attack on the capital Kyiv could be a retaliation to the attacks on Russian flagship vessel the Admiral Makarov over the weekend. A Ukrainian drone attack possibly damaged and disabled the Admiral Makarov off the coast of Sevastopol, Crimea.

Russia has blamed the UK for helping Ukrainian forces with knowledge regarding the drones and said after initial analysis it found that they were equipped with Canadian-made navigation modules.

Another visible retaliatory move by Russia was its withdrawal from the UN-brokered grain export deal after the attack on its Black Sea naval base of Sevastopol. Russia said that it is halting its role for a ‘limited term’ as it cannot guarantee the safety of ‘civilian ships’ travelling under the pact.

However, the UN, Turkey and Ukraine have decided to go ahead without Russian participation and two cargo ships loaded with grain and other agricultural products on Monday left Ukrainian port, AFP reported citing a marine traffic website.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his anger at the Kremlin and tweeted: “Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians. Don’t justify these attacks by calling them a ‘response’. Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians."

The Ukrainian military claimed that Russia will be withdrawing its heavy artillery from Kherson and relocating it to other frontline areas. Earlier last week, Russia said it removed civilians from Kherson and took them to safer areas as it was expecting a Ukrainian counteroffensive which would escalate the situation

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed the situation in Ukraine when both ministers had a discussion late on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News here