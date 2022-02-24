The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to Russia’s sudden call of starting a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday. Zelensky said that the act of bombing peaceful regions of Ukraine is an act of war and Ukraine will defend its territory and win against Russian aggression.

“Putin has launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. Strikes continue on peaceful Ukrainian cities. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend and win. The world can and must stop Putin. It’s time to act," Zelensky said in a tweet.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba also said that the world and the western leaders should act now to stop Putin.

Putin earlier on Thursday said that he will launch a military invasion to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine. “I have made the decision of a military operation. The circumstances make us take decisive and immediate actions. The people’s republics of Donbas asked Russia for assistance. I believe in our support, in that unconquerable force that gives us our love of our Fatherland," Putin said.

Soon after the announcement by Putin, the Ukrainian president Zelensky declared martial law in Ukraine. Zelensky also spoke to his American counterpart Joe Biden who assured that the US and NATO allies will take strict actions to curb Russian aggression.

“I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council. He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine," Biden told Zelensky.

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres asked Putin to stop the aggression. Putin, however, highlighted that he has no plans to take over Ukraine.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa with reports from news agencies saying that Russian boots were already on the ground in Odessa, the Ukrainian port city near the Black Sea.

