War in Ukraine: World Leaders Condemn Russia's 'Egregious' Attack on Ukraine; G7 to Meet Tomorrow

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to consequences you have never seen. He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine.

In a televised address, the Russian President called on soldiers in Ukraine to lay down their arms, defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war. He said Russia doesn’t intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to demilitarise it and bring those who committed crimes to justice. As Putin spoke before dawn, big explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and other cities across Ukraine.

Putin’s move made leaders across the world come down on Russia heavily, with leaders condemning his decision. Here is what they had to say after Putin’s announcement.

Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia’s move was a war of aggression.

“Putin has launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. Strikes continue on peaceful Ukrainian cities. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend and win. The world can and must stop Putin. It’s time to act - just now," a rough translation of his tweet said.

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden in a written statement condemned the unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine and he promised that the US and its allies will hold Russia accountable. Biden said he planned to speak to Americans on Thursday after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders.

“I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance," he said.

Justin Trudeau

Canadian President Justin Trudeau in a statement that was also shared as a tweet tweet condemned the attack on Ukraine by Russia. “Canada condemns – in the strongest possible terms – Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine. These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of Russia’s obligations under international law and the Charter of the UN," he wrote.

“Canada calls on Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine, and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country. Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected," Trudeau added.

“Russia’s actions will be met with severe consequences. Tomorrow morning, I will be meeting with G7 partners, and we will continue working closely and quickly with NATO and our allies to collectively respond to these reckless and dangerous acts, including by imposing significant sanctions in addition to those already announced.

“In the face of these attacks on Ukraine, Canada will take additional action to stop Russia’s unwarranted aggression. We continue to stand with Ukraine, its people, and the Ukrainian Canadian community here in Canada. Russia’s brazen acts will not go unpunished," Trudeau said.

António Guterres

United Nations chief António Guterres on the day asked Russia to take back its troops in the name of humanity. “Under the present circumstances, I must change my appeal: President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia. This conflict must stop now," he said.

Ursula von der Leyen

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday said they will hold Kremlin accountable for the attack. “We strongly condemn Russia´s unjustified attack on Ukraine. In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives. We will hold the Kremlin accountable," she tweeted.

Zhang Jun

Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations has called on all parties involved in the Ukrainian issue to exercise restraint and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions. However, it is not clear if he made

he statement after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.

“In the current context, all parties concerned should exercise restraint, and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions," Zhang told the plenary meeting of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Ukraine, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

