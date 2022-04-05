War-torn Ukraine's Zelensky Urges UN Security Council to 'Act Immediately'

Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United Nations on Tuesday to “act immediately" on President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his country, calling for Russia to be expelled from the UN security council.

Zelensky called on the 15-member council, which aims to ensure international peace and security, to “remove Russia as an aggressor and a source of war, so it cannot block decisions about its own aggression, its own war."

“The United Nations can be simply closed. Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to close the UN? And the time of international law is gone? If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately," he added in his video address.

