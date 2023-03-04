A video has gone viral on social media where several posters, claiming that women and minorities are treated like “slaves" in India among other hateful things, were seen outside the United Nations building in Switzerland’s Geneva.

The purported video, widely shared on social media, shows an Indian student exposing the anti-India propaganda being peddled and massive posters in an area that houses the main UN building, United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC), and other important offices.

Sharing the video, a user tweeted, “A video shot by an Indian student in Geneva goes viral where a high level of propaganda can be seen unleashed against India near UNHRC HQ. Is this the new Toolkit or planned preparation for 2024??"

Advertisement

One of the posters read, “Indian Christians are facing state-sponsored terrorism," while another one claims that “women are treated as slaves" in the country.

Several posters focused on Indian Christians and claimed that “churches are being burnt" in the country. Another poster talks about child marriages and how India allegedly is in “serious violation of child rights".

This comes as India, earlier this week, voiced its concern over the spread of terrorism particularly in regions of Africa and Asia at the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Ambassadorial-level Quarterly Briefing.

“The threat of terrorism is serious and real. Regrettably, despite best efforts aimed towards transnational cooperation, it continues to spread, particularly in the regions of Africa and Asia," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said.

“India strongly condemns all kinds of terrorist attacks irrespective of religion, belief, culture, race or ethnicity. In the same vein, we also condemn terrorist attacks motivated by Islamophobia, Christianophobia, anti-Semitism, anti-Sikh, anti-Buddhist, anti-Hindu prejudices," she added.

Advertisement

In recent years, India has contributed more than USD 2 million to the UN Office of Counter Terrorism in support of its global programmes to counter financing of terrorism as well as stemming terrorists’ travels.

Read all the Latest India News here