Syrian Girl Protects Her Younger Brother While Being Stuck Under Rubble, Both Rescued Later

The image from Syria has gone viral and has brought hope to the minds of rescuers who are racing against time to save tens of thousands trapped underneath the rubble

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 10:03 IST

Azaz, Syria

The image of a Syrian girl protecting her brother from debris while being stuck beneath the rubble has brought hopes to the minds of those impacted by the quake (Image: Twitter/@mhdksafa)
The image of a Syrian girl protecting her brother from debris while being stuck beneath the rubble has brought hopes to the minds of those impacted by the quake (Image: Twitter/@mhdksafa)

A picture has surfaced, on social media website Twitter, of a seven-year-old Syrian girl and her younger brother trapped beneath the debris. The girl in the picture is seen shielding her younger brother from the falling debris.

Both of them were rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building later, where they were trapped for hours.

The image was shared by UN representative Mohamed Safa. He urged people to spread positivity as Syria and Turkey emerge from one of the most dangerous earthquakes to have struck both nations.

“The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother’s head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely," Safa said in his tweet.

The death toll in Syria has now risen above 2,000. The Syrian White Helmets who have undertaken rescue operations in the northwestern part of the country said that the death toll has risen above 1,200 in rebel-held areas.

Parts of Syrian cities of Azaz, Aleppo and Hama have been turned into rubble following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Turkey on Monday.

first published: February 08, 2023, 09:25 IST
last updated: February 08, 2023, 10:03 IST
