Watch This Ukrainian Man's 'Powerful' Attempt to Stop a Russian Tank With His Bare Arms

A powerful social media video shows a Ukrainian citizen attempting to stop a Russian tank with his own body weight. The man climbs onto the tank, then hops down and attempts to push it back with his arms. When that fails, he kneels in front of the tank in a desperate attempt to halt its progress.

The incident, captured on video in Bakhmach, northern Ukraine, is one of a series of defiant acts by unarmed Ukrainians confronting Russian soldiers.

Reports of civilian casualties in Ukraine are increasing. According to a local hospital, heavy gunfire in a western district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday evening killed a six-year-old boy and injured several others, CNN reported. Two teenagers and three adults were among those injured, according to Serhii Chernysuk, a doctor at Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt hospital.

The United Nations says it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine that erupted since Russia’s invasion on Thursday — though it believed the “real figures are considerably higher" because many reports of casualties remain to be confirmed.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs relayed the count late Saturday from the U.N. human rights office, which has strict methodologies and verification procedures about the toll from conflict.

OCHA also said damage to civilian infrastructure has deprived hundreds of thousands of people of access to electricity or water, and produced a map of “humanitarian situations" in Ukraine — mostly in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine.

The human rights office had reported early Friday an initial count by its staffers of at least 127 civilian casualties – 25 people killed and 102 injured – mostly from shelling and airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Moscow ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine “from all directions" while the West responded late Saturday with sanctions that sought to cripple Russia’s banking sector.

Ukrainian officials said 198 civilians, including three children, had been killed since Russia invaded on Thursday, and warned Russian saboteurs were active in Kyiv where explosions forced residents to flee underground.

Moscow said it fired cruise missiles at military targets, continuing the offensive after accusing Ukraine of having “rejected" talks.

But on day three of Russia’s invasion, defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his country would never give in to the Kremlin as Washington said the invading force had a “lack of momentum".

