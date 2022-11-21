Home » News » World » Watch | UK PM Rishi Sunak Shares Video Cheering England, Wales Ahead of Their World Cup Games

Watch | UK PM Rishi Sunak Shares Video Cheering England, Wales Ahead of Their World Cup Games

Sunak will not be attending the FIFA World Cup in Qatar but may send minister Stuart Andrew in solidarity with England’s LGBTQIA+ fans

By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 16:27 IST

New Delhi

UK PM Rishi Sunak will not be present in Qatar to root for the Three Lions in Qatar but will cheer on the team from 10 Downing Street (Image: Reuters/Representative)
The video shared by Sunak on his social media channels has garnered over a million views.

In the video clip, Sunak is seen taking a marker pen and circling the group stage fixtures of England and Wales and then pasting it on his wall. Both Wales and England will begin their journey in the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday as they face the US and Iran respectively.

Wales and England are in Group B with Iran and the US.

Sunak captioned the video - ‘Do us proud’ - and with Wales and England’s flags.

The UK Prime Minister Sunak may not attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. The government earlier said that the prime minister has no plans to attend the World Cup. His Welsh counterpart First Minister Mark Drakeford may go to Qatar with two other ministers and a small delegation to engage in diplomacy and to promote Wales.

The Welsh delegation, however, will not attend the match with Iran in order to show their solidarity with Iranian protesters protesting against the strict morality police and the murder of Mahsa Amini at their hands.

The Welsh and the English team are planning to wear the ‘One Love’ armbands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community but on Monday the football associations of both countries along with the football associations of Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark made it clear that they will be booked if they sport such armbands since homosexuality and queerness are seen as unnatural by Qataris.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail earlier reported that Sunak plans to send Sports Minister and Minister for Equalities Stuart Andrew to the World Cup in Qatar. Andrew is openly gay and is also a patron of the LGBT+ Conservatives.

The decision has not been finalised but it was taken after foreign secretary urged English LGBTQIA+ fans to show a ‘little bit of flex and compromise’ and to ‘respect the culture of your host nation’ which led to a fierce backlash from many sections of the society.

first published: November 21, 2022, 16:27 IST
last updated: November 21, 2022, 16:27 IST
