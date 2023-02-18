A CCTV video has emerged from police headquarters in Pakistan’s Karachi where terrorists laid a siege on Friday night.

In the video, three terrorists can be seen carrying guns in the lawn area of the police office.

Four people were killed and 19 were injured on Friday night after Pakistan Taliban aka Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) stormed the police headquarters in Pakistan’s Karachi.

Advertisement

The terrorists, armed with hand grenades along with assault rifles, laid a siege on the police station. All three terrorists who perpetrated the attack were eliminated. Later, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani claimed responsibility for the attack.

One civilian, two Pakistan Army rangers and two cops were killed in the attack. Fourteen others were injured and one among those remains in critical condition. The entire operation lasted for more than four hours. The terrorists laid siege around 7pm Friday evening and Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, the ruling party in Sindh province, tweeted that the terrorists were eliminated around 11:15pm.

Speaking to Pakistan-based media outlets, Dawn and GeoNews, DIG East Muqaddas Haider said that the terrorists came to Karachi Police Station (KPO) in a Toyota Corolla. He said one attacker blew himself up on the building’s fourth floor and the cops shot dead two others on the roof.

“Three attackers were behind the attack on the Karachi Police office. All three are now dead. The police force, rangers and army helped in resolving this situation. I commend them for their bravery," Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah later said said in a video statement.

Advertisement

The Karachi police office is located in Sharea Faisal — Karachi’s main thoroughfare - which also houses several strategic installations, including Pakistan Air Force’s Faisal Base.

All the injured and the dead were brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Murad Ali Shah later said that the police chief was not in the office when the terrorists laid siege. According to a report by Dawn, he has ordered “the perpetrators behind the attack on the additional IG’s office to be arrested". He said such an attack on the city’s police chief is “unacceptable".

Advertisement

This is not the first time that the TTP has laid a siege on Pakistan’s police and army installations.

In 2011, the terrorist group attacked PNS Mehran - a densely populated naval base located in Karachi - laying a siege for more than 17 hours, leading to the deaths of 10 security personnel.

In 2014, the TTP attacked the Jinnah International Airport of Karachi, leading to deaths of 14 people.

Read all the Latest News here