WATCH | Video Shows California's Sikh Family Kidnapped at Gunpoint by Man in Hoodie & Mask

Chilling CCTV footage revealed by authorities shows the moments when the Sikh family of four — including an eight-month-old baby — were kidnapped at gun-point, days before they were found dead in an orchard.

The family of four — Jasdeep Singh, wife Jasleen Kaur, eight-month-old daughter Aroohi Dheri, and brother Amandeep Singh — were kidnapped on Monday, October 3 by an armed man wearing a mask and a hoodie, and were found dead in an orchard on Wednesday.

The family, originally from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, had been kidnapped from their newly-opened trucking business in Merced County, California, in what is thought to be a financially motivated crime.

Advertisement

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released a video showing the moment the family was kidnapped. Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh can be seen coming out of the business with their hands zip-tied together. Moments later, the video shows the kidnapper leading Jasleen and her 8-month-old baby, Aroohi, untied, out of the building into a truck.

Family members said that nothing was stolen from the trucking company but that their relatives had all been wearing jewellery. An ATM card belonging to one of the victims was used in Atwater, about 14 kilometers north of Merced, although the kidnapper made no ransom demands. The suspect, Jesus Manuel Salgado, had been taken into custody on Tuesday and remains in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to kill himself.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) in a press release on Thursday strongly condemned the killings. “Killing and attacking on the members of Sikh community is becoming a daily crimes against the Sikhs in one or the other corner of the United States," it said, further urging the governments of India and the United States to take immediate steps the stop the killing and attacks on the Sikh community.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here