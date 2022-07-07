Home » News » World » 'We Don't Like Him Either': Russia Amid Buzz of UK PM Boris Johnson Quitting

'We Don't Like Him Either': Russia Amid Buzz of UK PM Boris Johnson Quitting

Last Updated: July 07, 2022, 16:32 IST

Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit, a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other. (Image: Toby Melville/PA via AP)
Peskov said that reports that Johnson would shortly resign as prime minister were of little concern for the Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn’t like Russia and that Moscow didn’t like him either.

Speaking during a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “he (Johnson) doesn’t like us, we don’t like him either".

Peskov said that reports that Johnson would shortly resign as prime minister were of little concern for the Kremlin.

first published: July 07, 2022, 16:20 IST
last updated: July 07, 2022, 16:32 IST