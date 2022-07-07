'We Don't Like Him Either': Russia Amid Buzz of UK PM Boris Johnson Quitting

The Kremlin said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn’t like Russia and that Moscow didn’t like him either.

Speaking during a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “he (Johnson) doesn’t like us, we don’t like him either".

Peskov said that reports that Johnson would shortly resign as prime minister were of little concern for the Kremlin.

