‘We Need Them to Pick Crops’: Republicans Lash Out at US House Speaker Pelosi for ‘Racist’ Comments

Republican lawmakers lashed out at US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she suggested that immigrants entering illegally into the US from its southern borders can be hired to work in farmlands.

“We have a shortage of workers in our country. In Florida, some of the farmers and the growers are saying ‘why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here," Pelosi said.

The comments from Pelosi came during a press conference on Friday.

“The fact is that, uh, we have a responsibility to secure our border. We also have a responsibility to recognize the importance of newcomers to our nation. Right now the best thing we can do for our economy is have comprehensive immigration reform," Pelosi further added.

Pelosi’s remarks were aimed at Republican governors Ron DeSantis of Florida, Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona who in the past month bused migrants from their states to so-called sanctuary state capitals New York and Washington DC.

Migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard and even outside the home of US vice president Kamala Harris. Florida governor booked two planes and sent the migrants to the wealthy and picturesque part of New England.

Republican National Committee Latinos, aka RNC Latinos, were the ones to react sharply to Pelosi’s comments. “Nancy Pelosi thinks immigrants should be picking crops. When Democrats show you their true colors, believe them," the Twitter handle tweeted in response to her comments.

Arizona lawmaker Andy Biggs said: “It’s clear Pelosi and Democrats are exploiting illegal aliens and only view them as cheap labor. This is what real racism looks like."

On Twitter, the US House Speaker was criticized for portraying illegal immigrants as ‘cheap farm laborers’.

The busing of the illegal immigrants who crossed the southern border and sending them to Washington DC, Martha’s Vineyard and New York has intensified the debate on illegal immigration in the US. The issue is likely to be widely debated and discussed ahead of the upcoming midterm elections in the US.

