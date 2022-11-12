'Well You Know…': Queen Consort Camilla Said This When Diana Confronted Her About Charles Affair

One of the many personal details about the royal family that has been discussed widely in the public sphere is King Charles III’s affair with Camilla during his marriage to late Princess Diana.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla dated before the now-monarch met Princess Diana, but their courtship did not materialize further. Charles and Camilla remained close friends and soon rekindled their romance, which Princess Diana found out.

Princess Diana once confronted Queen Consort Camilla at a party about her affair with Charles – an incident she later described as the “bravest moment of her marriage".

Princess Diana’s former royal protection officer, Ken Wharfe who accompanied her to a party hosted by Camilla’s sister said, “Diana didn’t have any particular friendships at that party but when we arrived there, it was almost like freeze-framing a scene in a movie because there was this surprise that Diana had even arrived."

“I went out and there was Diana, who said ‘you’ve got to come with me, I can’t find my husband or Camilla’. Now, I couldn’t say no, clearly this woman was in some distress, and eventually we found the prince and Camilla sat on a sofa in the basement of this property just talking," Ken Wharfe said.

At this point, Diana went over to Camilla and gave her a “stark warning," Wharfe said.

“I didn’t know quite what Diana was going to do at that point but, with a great deal of confidence, Diana just went up to both of them and said to Camilla ‘please don’t treat me like an idiot, I know what’s going on’," he said.

Camilla, in response, said, “well you know, you have two wonderful boys", something to this day Wharfe never really understood the meaning of.

“Well, it was an incredible moment for me and certainly for them as well. That was a defining moment in their life because I think at that point… this was an indicator the end was nigh," he added.

Princess Diana and Charles announced their separation in 1992 and their divorce was finalised in 1996.

