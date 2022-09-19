What’s Inside Wreath on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin: Myrtle Grown from Her Wedding Bouquet, Note from King Charles

Myrtle grown from her wedding bouquet and a loving note from her beloved son and now king, Charles III: these are just some of the significant elements that make up the symbolic floral wreath placed on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. Not only that, all the flowers in the funeral wreath have been personally selected by Charles from the gardens of Buckingham Palace among other royal residences.

Members of the royal family, world leaders and public figures gathered at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, and to send her onto her final resting resting place in royal vault beside husband Prince Philip at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla walked in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it was carried through the church by the bearers. The coffin was covered by the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown sitting on a cushion alongside a wreath of flowers.

The 96-year-old queen loved flowers from her garden, even as the palace explained that each flower in the wreath had been chosen for its “special meaning". According to a report in the BBC, gardeners at Buckingham Palace would send up a fresh posy of flowers for her desk every Monday.

Hence, for his mother’s funeral wreath, Charles requested flowers and foliage from the gardens of the palace, the sovereign’s official residence, and country homes previously occupied by him — Clarence House and Highgrove House.

According to a report in Huffington Post, the wreath has myrtle, rosemary, England oak. Rosemary resembles remembrance; myrtle, an ancient symbol of a happy marriage, and cut from a plant grown from a sprig of the queen’s wedding bouquet in 1947; and England oak for the strength of love.

Additional flowers include “scented pelargoniums; garden roses; autumnal hydrangea; sedum; dahlias; and scabious, all in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white to reflect the Royal Standard", as quoted by the article.

The wreath is also in line with Charles’ passion for the environment and has been crafted in a completely sustainable manner — “in a nest of English moss and oak branches" with no use of floral foam.

