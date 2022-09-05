Which Conservative Party Members Could Be Part of New UK PM Liz Truss’s Cabinet?

Liz Truss on Monday was chosen as the UK’s prime minister by her fellow party members. She defeated Rishi Sunak by a wide margin and was chosen also as the leader of the Conservative Party.

Truss was initially not among the favourites to win the contest precipitated by the resignation of Boris Johnson due to his involvement in the Partygate scandal and other administrative failures.

She now faces the task of addressing the cost-of-living crisis which is bringing harsh challenges to millions of households across the country. She is also tasked with arresting the double-digit inflation rate which she said she will do without cutting public spending.

She also has planned a freeze on energy bills to help ease the cost-of-living crisis. Truss will need a strong cabinet to help her achieve these objectives. Though the names of who will be in the cabinet has not been revealed there are speculations that Truss has circled in on some names. British media outlets revealed that people who backed Truss will make it to the cabinet.

Here’s a list of Tories who could make it to Truss’ cabinet:

Truss’s long-term ally, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is widely expected to be named as Chancellor to the Exchequer. He promised to facilitate the No. 10 on implementation of new rules if Truss was chosen as UK prime minister.

Suella Braverman could be removed from her role as Attorney General and given the position of Home Secretary removing Priti Patel.

Truss’ former position - foreign secretary - could be given to James Cleverly who is currently the Education Secretary.

The role of Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities could go to Simon Clarke

Cabinet Office minister role could go to Thérèse Coffey

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who helped shape and gathered support for the Truss campaign, will likely be given the role of Commons leader

Nadhim Zahawi, the current chancellor could be made the health secretary

Priti Patel could be made Conservative Party chairman

Kemi Badenoch, her former rival, could be given the post of education secretary

Tom Tugendhat could be chosen for the role of defence secretary

(with inputs from iNews UK)

