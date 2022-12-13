WHO Announces Soumya Swaminathan's Replacement, Picks Jeremy Farrar as its new Chief Scientist

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that Dr Jeremy Farrar will replace Soumya Swaminathan as its chief scientist. Dr Farrar, who is currently Director of the Wellcome Trust, will join WHO in the second quarter of 2023.

Soumya Swaminathan, the first Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization, left leave the UN health agency last month.

Who is Soumya Swaminathan?

Dr Swaminathan is a paediatrician from India who is globally recognised for her research on tuberculosis and HIV. With over 30 years of experience in not only clinical care and research but also leadership, her career has focused on bringing science and evidence-based practice into health policy-making.

She was a familiar face at the WHO media briefings on COVID-19 and other global outbreaks including Monkeypox and Ebola.

Dr Swaminathan comes with a wealth of accolades including publishing over 350 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters. She was also elected Foreign Fellow of the US National Academy of Medicine and of three science academies in India, according to the WHO.

Dr Jeremy Farrar – The Replacement of Soumya Swaminathan

Dr Farrar, a clinician scientist, spent 17 years as Director of the Clinical Research Unit at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Vietnam where his research interests were in global health with a focus on emerging infectious diseases. He joined Wellcome in 2013.

As WHO’s Chief Scientist, Dr Farrar will oversee the Science Division, bringing together the best brains in science and innovation from around the world to develop and deliver high quality health services to the people who need them most, no matter who they are and where they live.

Dr Farrar is a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences UK, European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO), the National Academies USA and a Fellow of The Royal Society.

Meanwhile, the WHO also said that Dr Amelia Latu Afuhaamango Tuipulotu will become its Chief Nursing Officer. Tuipulotu, who was previously Minister for Health of the Kingdom of Tonga, and before that Tonga’s Chief Nursing Officer, will join WHO in the first quarter of 2023.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “I am delighted that Jeremy and Amelia will join WHO at a critical time in global public health when investment in both the health workforce and science is imperative to strengthening health systems and outbreak preparedness and prevention. As Chief Scientist, Jeremy will accelerate our efforts to ensure WHO, its Member States and our partners benefit from cutting-edge, life-saving science and innovations. As Chief Nursing officer, Amelia will ignite the all-important need not only to fill the gap in health workers worldwide but also to ensure they receive the support they need and deserve."

