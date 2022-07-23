The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday declared monkeypox a global health emergency, the highest alarm it can sound, amid the rising cases of the once-rare disease across the world.

Addressing the media, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “I have decided that the global #monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern."

The WHO label - a “public health emergency of international concern" - is designed to sound an alarm that a coordinated international response is needed and could unlock funding and global efforts to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

India has so far reported three cases of monkeypox. All cases are reported in Kerala and their health condition is said to be stable.

According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

(with inputs from wires)

