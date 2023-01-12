WHO Recommends Not Using 2 Indian Cough Syrups, Issues Toxic Substance Alert After 19 Deaths in Uzbekistan

Following 19 deaths in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to two cough syrups made by the Noida-based Marion Biotech, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reportedly recommended not using the syrups for children.

According to a Reuters report, The World Health Organisation’s recommendations come after analysis by Uzbekistan’s health ministry that showed that the syrups - Ambronol and DOK-1 Max, both contained a toxic substance - ethylene glycol.

In a medical product alert on Wednesday, the WHO said the “substandard medical products", manufactured by Marion Biotech, “are products that fail to meet quality standards or specifications and are therefore out of specification."

Additionally, the analysis suggests that the syrups were in fact administered in doses higher than the standard for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists, reports Reuters.

Advertisement

According to a press release by the WHO, “Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. The substandard products referenced in this Alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death."

Uzbekistan has so far arrested four people in an investigation into the deaths of 19 children who consumed the said cough syrups, the Uzbek state security service said on Friday.

The agency also claims that Marion has not yet provided guarantees to the WHO on the safety and quality of these products. However, Marion Biotech said last month, shortly after the series of deaths, that it had halted production of the syrup.

The directive came from the health ministry that called for suspension of production at the company. Recent reports also suggest that Uttar Pradesh has suspended Marion’s production license.

Advertisement

According to Reuters, Marion did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Uzbekistan case comes after deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia that a parliamentary committee had linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals. The company had denied any wrongdoing and central government inspectors found no contamination in test samples.

Read all the Latest News here