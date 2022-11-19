Who Will Be Pakistan’s Next Chief of Army Staff? Announcement Likely Soon

Pakistan’s wait for the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) may be over soon as a formal announcement is likely to take place by Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

According to sources in the prime minister’s office, a summary was received on Friday evening but Shehbaz Sharif has asked for another one with some amendments.

They added that the summary was sent by the headquarters and Defence Ministry but had some technical flaws so another summary with some amendments will be submitted on Saturday.

It is expected that President Arif Alvi will follow through on PM Sharif’s advice regarding the appointment of the next army chief.

Defence Minister Khwaja Asif confirmed that the name of the new Chief of Army Staff would be revealed by Tuesday or Wednesday. Asif also said the government had no disagreement with its allies or the military leadership regarding the appointment of the next army chief.

However, he blamed former prime minister Imran Khan for trying to make the issue controversial. Asif said Khan was making serious accusations against five or six three-star generals of the army who are well-respected and have served the country for over 30 years.

Hectic political activities were witnessed in Islamabad in the last two days, with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar holding a series of meetings, including with President Alvi, former president Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in what appears to be part of efforts aimed at ensuring a smooth transition in the army command.

Among the frontrunners to be appointed Pakistan’s next army chief is Asim Munir. However, Pakistan Peoples Party president Zardari, a partner in the ruling coalition, reportedly wants current army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s term to be extended by six months.

The government in Pakistan is reportedly mulling amendments to the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 which would empower the country’s prime minister to retain the army chief via a simple notification.

Sources told News18 that the amendment would propose to replace the word ‘reappointment’ with ‘retained’. Once the Cabinet Committee on Legislation approves the amendment, the prime minister will have the power to retain the army chief without the president’s assent.

