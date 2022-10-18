Who Will Replace Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister? From Rishi Sunak to Jeremy Hunt, List of Top 5 Contenders

Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing calls to resign from within her own Conservative Party after a disastrous six weeks in Downing Street.

Truss faced a series of escalating crises after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, including the sacking of finance minister and close ally Kwasi Kwarteng in a bid to avoid a meltdown in the financial markets over an economic package that had helped her become Conservative Party leader and premier. The newly appointed Treasurer chief Jeremy Hunt’s scrapped Truss’s economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme.

Chastened but defiant, Truss acknowledged “mistakes were made", but insisted she would lead the Conservative Party into the next national election, due within two years.

While Truss cannot face a leadership challenge until 12 months unless the powerful 1922 Committee of backbench MPs vote to change their rules, for now, Truss remains in office, largely because her Conservative Party is divided over how to replace her, according to the Associated Press.

Here are the main contenders who could take over:

Rishi Sunak

Truss easily beat the former chancellor of the exchequer in the Tory leadership contest, winning party members over with promises to slash taxes and regulations without curbing government spending.

Sunak, repeatedly warned that her plans to fund the proposals through extra borrowing were reckless and could worsen decades-high inflation as well as market confidence in the UK.

After Truss scrapped her plans and replaced Kwarteng with Sunak-backing Jeremy Hunt, the 42-year-old Indian-origin politician was proven entirely right, making him the best-placed Conservative MP to replace Truss.

Sunak garnered the support of the largest number of Tory lawmakers in the early rounds of the recent leadership contest and is thought to still enjoy considerable support within the parliamentary party.

A new YouGov poll on Tuesday found he has the best ratings of the touted alternatives to Truss, albeit still with an overall net favourability rating of -18. An earlier YouGuv poll had found that almost half of Tory party supporters believe the party chose the wrong candidate in the leadership election.

But he is also now viewed as a divisive figure. Many party members, who get the final say on who leads the party, are unwilling to forgive him for his role in ousting ex-prime minister Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson

The former premier left office early last month after a revolt among his cabinet and Tory MPs, sparked by the resignation of Sunak and others from his faltering government following months of controversies.

Encouraged by several strong hints from Johnson himself, speculation has swirled ever since that he would attempt an eventual comeback, though few thought that could be feasible this quickly.

The ever-ebullient Brexit figurehead remains popular with a section of Conservative MPs and the party but his brand among the wider electorate was severely damaged by his scandal-tainted three-year tenure.

The latest YouGov poll on Tuesday showed the 58-year-old is far more popular than Truss. Yet around two-thirds of those asked had an unfavourable opinion of him.

Johnson has kept a low profile since resigning, giving a paid speech in the United States last week but no indications of his views on the current crises gripping the UK.

He was thought to favour Truss in the summer leadership contest, although his former top aide-turned-arch-critic Dominic Cummings argued that was because he expected her tenure to be disastrous and short-lived, paving the way for his return.

Jeremy Hunt

Truss’s new finance minister has been a candidate in the Tories’ past two leadership contests. He lost in the final run-off in 2019 to Johnson and finished in last place in the first ballot of MPs this year.

But his appointment to the second most powerful job in government has returned the former foreign secretary from the political wilderness to centre-stage, and his assured performance so far has bolstered his standing.

As Conservative MPs plot Truss’s ousting, some suggest Hunt, an ex-entrepreneur who garners most support from the centrist wing of the party, could emerge as a competent unity candidate.

Even Truss’s spokesman has denied speculations of Hunt running the country after his new strategy sent the pound soaring and helped government bond prices start to recover from the rout that followed the UK PM’s government’s plan for unfunded tax cuts.

But the 55-year-old would enjoy even less of a democratic mandate than most of the rival contenders, probably heightening calls for a general election which, based on current polling, the Tories would lose by a landslide.

Penny Mordaunt

The current cabinet member was an early favourite to succeed Johnson and came within eight votes of beating Truss to the run-off against Sunak.

The former defence and trade minister, who is popular with the Tories’ grassroots, was a strong Brexit supporter and key figure in the 2016 “Leave" campaign.

But she faced criticism in the recent leadership race from Conservative colleagues, with some accusing her of being ineffective in previous government roles.

Mordaunt’s profile rose this week after she was sent out on Monday in place of Truss to answer an urgent question in parliament from the Labour opposition about the recent economic turmoil.

Despite being forced to explain that the prime minister was “not under a desk", in response to accusations that Truss was in hiding, Mordaunt was seen to have coped well with a febrile House of Commons.

The party believes a pact is possible between Sunak and Mordaunt although Boris Johnson loyalists have condemned such plotting as anti-democratic. “No offence to Sunak or Mordaunt but government is not a game of spin the bottle, where if you don’t like the result you can just keep spinning again," tweeted Tory MP Nadine Dorries had said.

Another option is for Mordaunt, 49, to take over as party leader and Prime Minister and Sunak as Chancellor, given his track record in office at the Treasury and that he had warned of much of the turmoil that has since unleashed under Truss. A coronation won’t be that hard to arrange, a senior Tory was quoted as saying in The Times’.

Reports on Tuesday said a senior ally of the 49-year-old held private talks with Sunak last week about forming a unity ticket but the ex-finance minister rebuffed the offer because he does not want to be the junior partner.

Ben Wallace

Defence secretary Ben Wallace, who enjoys support from most Conservative Party leaders, is the frontrunner for the UK PM post, according to the Daily Mirror report. The rebels believe that Ben Wallace is ‘the best’ they have and getting Rishi Sunak back as chancellor to the exchequer ‘would calm the bond markets and strengthen the pound’.

However Tory MP Michael Fabricant slammed such efforts and said, according to the Daily Mail: “The electorate do not vote for turbulent and divided political parties. If some of my colleagues don’t calm down, stop plotting, and respect the will of the party members, we will lose the next general election."

(With inputs from Reuters, AP and AFP)

