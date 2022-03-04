'Whole World is Against You', Ukraine Envoy Tells Putin After UNHRC Vote on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

AFP
An overwhelming vote at the UN Human Rights Council on Friday to investigate abuses following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should show President Vladimir Putin “the whole world is against you", Kyiv’s ambassador said. “The message to Putin has been clear: You’re isolated on a global level and the whole world is against you," Ukrainian ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko told reporters after the vote.
