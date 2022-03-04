Home » News » World » 'Whole World is Against You', Ukraine Envoy Tells Putin After UNHRC Vote on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

A general view of the meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City on February 17, 2022. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
An overwhelming vote was witnessed at the UN Human Rights Council on Friday to investigate abuses following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Updated: March 04, 2022, 20:45 IST

An overwhelming vote at the UN Human Rights Council on Friday to investigate abuses following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should show President Vladimir Putin “the whole world is against you", Kyiv’s ambassador said. “The message to Putin has been clear: You’re isolated on a global level and the whole world is against you," Ukrainian ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko told reporters after the vote.

