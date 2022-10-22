Who’s Hu: Why is Everyone Talking About China’s Former Supreme Leader?

All eyes are on China’s former supreme leader Hu Jintao after the frail-looking 79-year-old was escorted out of the concluding session of the ruling Communist Party Congress on Saturday. Hu was led out of the ornate Great Hall of People by two marshals under the full glare of the media.

Hu was sitting next to President Xi Jinping and his protegee, Premier Li Keqiang, among other top leaders in the front row. A seated Xi was filmed holding papers down on the desk as Hu tried to grab them. Hu patted Li’s shoulder as he left, as most of his colleagues stared firmly ahead.

But, it is important to know why this dramatic scene recorded in over a minute-long video from China’s National Congress is going viral on the internet. The once-in-a-five-year Congress is special in many respects as it cemented Xi’s status by amending the party’s Constitution to grant him more powers.

Who is he and why is this such a spectacle?

Hu Jintao was president for 10 years between 2003 and 2013 following which he made a smooth transition of power to Xi Jinping. The incident at the concluding session was unexpected as Hu had attended not only the opening ceremony of the Congress, but was also present throughout the session. All CCP meetings are held in extreme secrecy and it is indeed rare for such an incident to take place.

This also took place just as the local and foreign media was ushered into the meeting attended by over 2,296 delegates and officials. All eyes as well as cameras were trained on the podium where Hu was sitting with Xi and other top leaders.

Since, this became a spectacle only because the media was present, it is likely that this was intentional. If closely inspected, the footage of Hu being escorted away from Xi shows that the former leader was reluctant to leave. He had some papers in his hands and even muttered something to Xi while leaving, who acknowledged by nodding. He also tapped Keqiang on the shoulder as the marshals, or security guards, led him away.

Xi is all-powerful, so why is Hu important?

The incident is more of a spectacle because of Hu’s status and what he represents. It is well known that the CCP is ridden with factionalism and Xi, who is being considered as most powerful after Mao Zedong, has flexed his muscle long and hard to crush any opposition.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, Hu is part of a group called ‘tuanpai’ or populists. The group has leaders with a background of the Communist Youth League and represents the “old guard". Xi’s group, the “princelings" or children of the revolutionaries, has systematically marginalised other groups in the CCP such as tuanpai and the ‘Shanghai gang’ led by Jiang Zemin (Hu’s predecessor) and Zheng Qinghong (Xi’s predecessor as first secretary of the CCP central secretariat), the report added.

What is the official word on this from China?

There has been no explanation from China on the high drama that ensued in the Great Hall, which is not unusual for the CCP. While his departure was left unexplained, the country’s censors appeared to quickly scrub any recent references to him from the internet. But, this gains more importance because as soon as Hu was led out, two other tuanpai leaders, Keqiang and Wang Yang (head of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference), were dropped from the CCP central committee.

There may be a simpler explanation for Hu’s removal from congress. The former president might have taken ill as he looked especially pale when he was being taken away, but it still does not explain why he would resist.

A video taken by AFP, however, showed a steward repeatedly trying to lift Hu from his seat, drawing concerned looks from many officials seated nearby. China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu, seated to Hu’s right, gave the former president’s folder to the steward, wiping his head with a cloth after Hu finally stood up.

Hu looked distressed even as he appeared to resist but leaving as the stewards escorted him out, turning back to his seat at one point. Hu had even appeared slightly unsteady last week when he was assisted onto the same stage for the opening ceremony of the congress.

What experts are saying

Hu’s exit came just before the delegates voted unanimously to endorse Xi’s “core" leadership position. “We still don’t know what caused Hu’s actions, such as whether it was opposition to Xi’s power or simply an unfortunately timed senior moment," Neil Thomas, a senior China analyst at the Eurasia Group consultancy, told AFP. “So without more information it’s hard to draw solid conclusions about how this incident relates to Chinese politics."

“Whether it was deliberate, or he was unwell, the effect is the same. Complete humiliation for the last generation of pre-Xi leadership," tweeted analyst Alex White. Search results for “Hu Jintao" on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo appeared to be heavily censored Saturday afternoon, with the most recent result dated Friday and posts limited to those of official accounts.

(With agency inputs)

