‘Why Are You Being a Parasite? Go Back to India’: American Tourist Racially Abuses Indian Man in Poland

A white man racially abused an Indian man in Poland’s capital Warsaw. The undated video which is now going viral on social media, according to users, may have been shot outside Atrium Reduta Shopping Centre in Warsaw.

News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. The Twitter user who shared the video claimed that the person was American.

In the four minute-long video, the man strikes an intimidating pose and rushes towards the Indian man who seems to be minding his own business. The man starts filming him without his permission.

The man asks a series of racially-motivated insensitive questions, harassing him. The person being filmed could be heard questioning why he was being filmed without his consent and told the man to stop filming but the other person carried on.

“Why are you in Poland? In America, there are too many of you guys (there). Do you think you can invade Poland? Do you think you can invade Poland? Why don’t you return to your own country?" the man could be heard saying.

“Why don’t you go back to India?" the man said.

At this point, the Indian person could be heard asking once more to stop filming. The person then claims that he’s European and from Poland.

“Europeans want to know why you think you have the right to invade our country. Why are your people invading our homelands? You have India! Why are you coming to the white man’s land?," the man further pressed on.

The man then alleges that Indians abroad are living off the hard work done by the white man and he says Indians should build their own country. “Why are you being a parasite?" he asked again.

“You’re genociding our race. You’re an invader. Go home invader. We don’t want you in Europe. Poland for Polish. You’re not Polish, why are you here?" the man carries on.

At one point, the man starts hurling expletives at the Indian person who did not protest or even respond to the person hurling racist abuses at him. He also says he does not want ‘tech support’.

The recent attack on Indians living abroad comes soon after a group of Indian women faced racist attacks in Plano, Texas when they were out dining with their friends.

