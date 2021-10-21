Why LeT, JeM Survival Depends on Terror Activities Than Fighting Jihad in Kashmir, Afghanistan

Pakistan terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Al-Badr recruit youths in a large number, mainly from the poor families, to provide them with food and impart short-term training better than the army to carry out terror activities. On an average, these militant groups train almost 20,000 young boys every year, according to intelligence.

Carrying out terror activities is more about survival for LeT and JeM than leading Jihad for Kashmir or in Afghanistan. Their motives and findings depend on how much they help Pakistan’s ISI or army in managing their goals. In fact, best of the properties in Lahore are with LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and his family. They have set up best state-of-art training schools with the help of army. Plush houses of Pakistani army generals are in Europe and America and their children study there.

During the last few days of Taliban war, the terror outfits of Pakistan sent around 8,000 young boys to Afghanistan.

Another important factor that keeps these outfits afloat is the Pakistani army and their generals. Their professional life depends on how much they have done for the Kashmir’s cause. In the name of Kashmir, they can use any amount of secret funds.

By keeping terrorism alive, Pakistan is able to extort money from several countries. How much money they made from the US is not hidden from the world. Afghan terrorists were kept in Pakistan to offer their services to the US.

Pakistan, whose inflation is more than 95% of other countries, gross external financing requirement stands at $23.6 billion in 2021-22 and has one of larger foreign debts, is using China–Pakistan Economic Corridor in order to make money.

They pick up 3-4 Chinese and kill them in the name of Indian Intelligence agencies and extort more money from China for security.

Pakistan threat policy

Pakistan’s policy of using threat in order to maintain diplomatic relations with the world was witnessed when it sent ISI chief Faiz Hameed to Afghanistan to meddle with their government formation and made sure “their men" from the Haqqani Network get the plum posts.

After the Afghanistan fiasco, the Biden administration has not reached out to Pakistan so far and had also removed Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad for brokering the Taliban deal.

Another example is the attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh, which began on October 13 on ‘Ashtami’ or the main day of Durga Puja. A minister close to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had indirectly blamed Pakistan for carrying out attacks on Hindu minorities.

To sum up Pakistan, depends on coup, uprising on promises of reform, corruption, failure of governance, populist rhetoric around religion or nationalism, inflation, people’s faith to underline its existence on the world map.

