Problems continue to mount for UK prime minister Boris Johnson as his colleague from the Conservative Party is set to release a biography of his wife Carrie Johnson which portrays the prime minister as his wife’s ‘puppet’.

The book, titled First Lady: Intrigue at the Court of Carrie and Boris Johnson, is expected to deal another blow to the survival of the UK PM Johnson who due to the ‘Partygate’ scandal and rising inflation in the UK.

Lord Ashcroft’s book will also be serialised in the UK-based newspaper Daily Mail following its publishing. The Conservative lawmaker made major revelations in a column in the Daily Mail on Saturday.

Ashcroft alleged that Carrie Johnson would use Boris Johnson’s phone to ‘try to direct and control events’. Boris’ aides, according to Ashcroft, often booked different taxis and asked the taxi drivers where Carrie was supposed to be boarding to take a ‘different and meandering’ route.

Ashcroft also alleged that Johnson himself was exasperated by Carrie’s behaviour. “My life at home’s miserable. You’ve got to find a way to make this bearable for me," Boris Johnson allegedly said, according to Ashcroft. The Conservative MP said that the prime minister even urged his aides to not do anything that will make Carrie torture him when he returns home.

“Today, the police are investigating Partygate, in which she seems to have been a player," Ashcroft wrote in his column. He also alleged that Carrie was influential in ensuring that animals were rescued from war torn Afghanistan at a time when human lives were at stake.

“My intention is not to destabilise the Prime Minister. I want him to govern to the best of his abilities. The buck stops with him – but the evidence I have gathered suggests his wife’s behaviour is preventing him from leading Britain as effectively as the voters deserve," Ashcroft said.

Carrie Johnson’s spokesperson have denied the allegations and called the allegations ‘cruel’. The spokesperson also said that the allegations were ‘calculated attempt by bitter ex-officials to attack’ Carrie Johnson

