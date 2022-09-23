Will Do Anything to Keep Iranian Friends Connected, Says Whatsapp Amid Country's Curbs on Social Media

Meta Platforms Inc’s WhatsApp said on Thursday that it was working to keep users in Iran connected after the country restricted access to the app and social media platform Instagram.

WhatsApp “will do anything" within its technical capacity to keep the service accessible and that it was not blocking Iranian phone numbers, the messaging service said in a tweet.

Iran on Wednesday restricted access to Instagram and WhatsApp, two of the last remaining social networks in the country, amid protests over the death of a woman in police custody, according to residents and internet watchdog NetBlocks.

Last week’s death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for “unsuitable attire", has unleashed anger over issues including freedom in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling from sanctions.

Advertisement

Protesters in Tehran and other Iranian cities torched police stations and vehicles earlier on Thursday as public outrage over the death showed no signs of abating, with reports of security forces coming under attack.

Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, on Thursday said the death of Amini must be “steadfastly" investigated. “It must certainly be investigated," he said. “I contacted her family at the very first opportunity and I assured them we would continue steadfastly to investigate that incident. … Our utmost preoccupation is the safeguarding of the rights of every citizen," he said at a news conference held in New York on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the world’s leaders.

He also turned the tables on the US and asked, “What about all the people killed by American police?"

“Did all these deaths get investigated?" Raisi said. He lamented what he said were “double standards" in the West with regards to human rights.

Raisi’s comparison reflects a common approach by Iranian leaders, who when confronted with accusations of rights violations often point to Western society and its “hegemony" and demand that those nations similarly be held accountable, the Associated Press said in a report.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here