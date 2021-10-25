Will Not Hesitate in Seeking Foreign Assistance for Relief Measures: PM Deuba After Inspecting Flood-hit Regions in Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that his government will not hesitate in seeking international assistance to handle the relief measures after unseasonal rains caused devastating floods and landslides, which also claimed the lives of at least 111 people. The natural disaster has also destroyed paddy worth NRP 7.2 billion in three provinces in the country.

At least 40 people are also missing in floods and landslides, according to officials. "Unseasonal rainfall has caused massive damage to life and property. So, the government will provide relief by seeking assistance from foreign donors and friendly countries if the resources within the country are not enough. Deuba said while speaking at a programme in Itahari on Sunday.

While assuring that efforts in providing relief measures to victims will be accelerated, the Prime Minister lauded the efforts undertaken by security workers in the disaster-hit regions. He also asserted that the government will take steps to resolve issues related to flooding and inundation on a long-term basis.

On Sunday, Deuba, accompanied by Minister for Energy, Water and Irrigation, Pampha Bushal and Minister for Information and Communication, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, visited IIam and Panchthar districts of Province 1 to take stock of the damage caused by the floods and landslides.

