With Fourth Wave Raging, Germany Agrees Booster Shots for All

BERLIN: Germany is starting a very difficult period with regard to its COVID-19 pandemic situation with rising numbers of patients in intensive care, the country's health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

He said that he had agreed with regional health ministers that in future everyone should be offered a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine six months after receiving their previous injection.

The country has already had to relocate first patients from regions with overburdened hospitals, Spahn said, urging German citizens to get vaccinated and observe safety regulations.

"Anyone who thinks they are young and invulnerable should talk to intensive care staff," he said.

