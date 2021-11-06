Home » News » World » With Fourth Wave Raging, Germany Agrees Booster Shots for All

With Fourth Wave Raging, Germany Agrees Booster Shots for All

German Health Minister said that in future everyone should be offered a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine six months after receiving their previous injection. (Image for representation: Reuters/File)
German Health Minister said that in future everyone should be offered a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine six months after receiving their previous injection. (Image for representation: Reuters/File)

The country has already had to relocate first patients from regions with overburdened hospitals, urging German citizens to get vaccinated and observe safety regulations.

Advertisement
Reuters
Updated: November 06, 2021, 00:06 IST

BERLIN: Germany is starting a very difficult period with regard to its COVID-19 pandemic situation with rising numbers of patients in intensive care, the country's health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

He said that he had agreed with regional health ministers that in future everyone should be offered a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine six months after receiving their previous injection.

The country has already had to relocate first patients from regions with overburdened hospitals, Spahn said, urging German citizens to get vaccinated and observe safety regulations.

"Anyone who thinks they are young and invulnerable should talk to intensive care staff," he said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: November 06, 2021, 00:06 IST