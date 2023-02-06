With Over 100 Attacks Last Year, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Pounds India’s Neighbour

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but also in Balochistan as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) continues its assault on India’s neighbour.

At least five people were injured in an explosion near the Quetta Police Lines area on Sunday, rescue officials said. In a statement, the TTP claimed responsibility for the attack which came just days after a ghastly suicide blast in Peshawar Police Lines area took nearly 85 lives, mostly of policemen.

Last month, at least eight passengers were injured when a blast targeted the Jaffar Express in which two bogeys of the train also derailed.

TTP executed more than 100 attacks last year, most of which happened after August when the group’s peace talks with the Pakistan government began to falter.

January was the deadliest month since 2018 in which 134 people lost their lives — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

Let’s take a look at the terrorist activities of TTP in January 2023 as per an infographic released by the organisation:

-A total of 46 attacks claimed with 49 deaths and 58 injuries.

-Umar media released the breakup of these terrorist attacks in different areas of Pakistan.

-According to TTP Media, it includes: Charsada(2), Lucky Marwat(6), Qila Abdullah(1), D.I. Khan(8), North Waziristan (7), Pashin(1), Khanewal (1), Sorab (1), Tank(2), Swabi (1), D.G.Khan (1), South Waziristan (3), Khyber agency (4), Quetta (1), Peshawar (5).

-TTP media also claimed that in the month of January 2023, total 107 security personnel got hit, which includes 60 policemen, 25 army personnel, 13 FC and nine security agencies persons.

-According to TTP report, it carried out nine target attacks, five grenade/bomb blast, eight ambush attacks, four assault attacks, eight guerilla attacks, four counter attacks, seven sniper/laser attacks and one suicide attack.

