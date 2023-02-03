In a shocking incident, a 66-year-old woman who was declared dead in the US was reportedly found breathing in a body bag at a funeral home.

The Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals said in a report filed on Wednesday that the woman was initially declared dead at an Alzheimer’s Special Care Center Jan. 3, according to AP.

A continuing care home in Iowa has reportedly been fined $10,000 after the funeral home discovered the woman alive.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, reportedly had early-onset dementia, anxiety and depression. She was in hospice care since December 28.

Local media reports suggest that after the woman was ‘declared dead’, she was reportedly placed in a body bag that was zipped and taken to a funeral home. There workers found that she ‘gasped for air’ and reportedly called 911.

According to a report by the Iowa Department, the woman was first reported to a nurse practitioner on January 3. It was alleged that the woman was not breathing and had no pulse.

The nurse practitioner was unable to find a pulse and said the woman was not breathing. She however continued to assess the woman for about five minutes before determining the woman had died.

The woman was declared dead 90 minutes after the nurse’s first report. An hour later, a funeral home employee and a nurse practitioner placed the woman in a body bag. They reportedly found no signs of life even then.

One of the workers at the funeral home then found the woman’s chest moving, after which they called 911.

The department of inspections and appeals found the care center “failed to provide adequate direction to ensure appropriate care and services were provided" before the woman was declared dead, reports AP.

Lisa Eastman, executive director of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, said in a statement that the center cares deeply about its residents and remains committed to supporting end-of-life care.

However, the woman who ‘beat death’ once passed away on January 5th, two days after the entire episode, while she was being treated.

(With AP inputs)

