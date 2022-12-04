Woman Flogged in Afghanistan for Going to Shop Without Male Guardian | WATCH

A woman in Afghanistan was brutally flogged in public for flouting the Taliban’s conservative rule that prohibits women from going to shops without a male guardian.

In a two-minute video clip, posted on Twitter from the Takhar province, a woman can be seen being whipped. However, the authenticity of the video was not verified.

“The women of Afghanistan are experiencing hell on earth under Taliban regime. We mustn’t turn a blind eye," Shabnam Nasimi, who posted the video, wrote in the tweet.

Last month, three women and 11 men were flogged on the orders of an Afghan court after they were found guilty of theft and “moral crimes".

This comes after Supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs for thieves.

The UN Human Rights Office said it was “appalled" by the flogging of the 14 people in Afghanistan and called for “this abhorrent form of punishment to cease immediately".

“Corporal punishment is a human rights violation under international law," UN Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said.

“We are also concerned that arrests, court hearings, sentencing and punishments are often all carried out on the same day. All people have the right to be treated with dignity and equality," he added.

