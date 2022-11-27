‘Won't Be Part of This’: In Imran Khan’s Big Move, PTI Legislators to Resign from All Pakistan Assemblies

In a surprise move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan announced that his party legislators will resign from all the assemblies, and will not be part of “this political system", at his first protest march in Rawalpindi on Saturday evening after the assassination attempt.

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) will bring motion in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies after which both provincial governments would not be able to dissolve their respective assemblies.

Rana Sanaullah further said the PMLN was comfortable with its number game in the Punjab Assembly, and would submit requisition after which dissolution of the assembly would become impossible. Same requisition would be submitted in the KP Assembly as well, he added.

According to the analysts, the real test of Moonis Elahi, member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, and Chief Minister of Punjab and President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Pervaiz Elahi, is now.

Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi had said they “stand with Imran Khan" and will dissolve the Punjab Assembly whenever he asks.

According to the analysts, Imran Khan surprised the government by announcing resignations from the provincial assemblies. Some experts are considering it a good move but also his last card.

It is important to mention that Imran Khan’s party is in power in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement cannot bring no confidence motion against Pervaiz Elahi, who was elected as the Pakistan Punjab CM on July 22, until January 22, 2023 to stop him from dissolving the Punjab Assembly. Since the Assembly is in session right now, no confidence can’t be filed against Elahi. If the PML-Q decides to part ways with PTI, then it’s a different story.

In any case, the KP Assembly would most likely defeat any such motion if filed.

Another interesting scenario is a no confidence motion called from Governor Punjab can be countered through a vote of confidence by President for the Federal government.

As a result of PTI’s resignations, general elections will be held for 123 seats in the National Assembly, 297 seats in the Punjab Assembly, 115 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 26 seats in Sindh Assembly and two seats in Balochistan — total of 563 seats.

