Ironed Shoelaces of King Charles', Special Toilet Seat for Travel: Over-the-top Luxurious Life of Royal

King Charles III has been in the spotlight since assuming the British throne. People are curious about everything about him, from what he eats and does in his spare time to what music he enjoys. According to the New York Post, King Charles “brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he goes."

‘Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm,’ a 2015 documentary, revealed details about the monarch.

Paul Burrell, a butler for Charles’ late wife Princess Diana as well as the Queen, revealed that Charles has specific instructions for ironing his shoelaces.

Burrell said, “his pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid, and tub only half-full."

The king even “has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning," he added, according to a report by ANI.

When it comes to his eating habits and schedule, he prefers healthier breakfast options. According to the New York Post, a former member of the Royal Staff, Chef Graham Newbould, the King “has a healthier option." “He’d have homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit, and fresh fruit juices," former royal chef Graham Newbould said. "

“Wherever the prince goes in the world, the breakfast box goes with him," he added. He has six different kinds of honey, some special mueslis, his dried fruit, and anything else that’s a little special that he’s a little picky about."

Over the past few days, various videos of King Charles III, being angry at staff over small things like a leaky pen or things on the table, have gone viral. Netizens have expressed discontent at the ‘spoilt’ nature of the new King.

During his accession ceremony on Saturday, September 10, at St. James Palace, a video of King Charles III making angry gestures toward his aide to clean up the desk was recorded and it went viral in no time. Another clip, more recent, shows King Charles irked because of a leaky pen during his visit to Northern Ireland as part of the UK’s tour to lead mourning for the Queen.

People are not impressed by King Charles’s “manners" as he let out his frustration when the pen’s ink leaked while he was signing a visitor’s book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast. Though his wife and Queen Consort Camilla was there to help him out, the King was caught on camera saying, “I can’t bear this blood thing… every stinking time," before walking away. Netizens were quick to remark how the new King of the United Kingdom does not seem to have much luck with fountain pens.

Never a Popular Royal

Not just this, King Charles, over his life, has been involved in many scandals. Charles has been a controversial royal over the years, from his affair while married to Princess Diana, and alleged persistent political interference, to occasional gaffes and scandals involving aides.

Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son has never enjoyed the same public affection as his mother, which may add to the challenges he now faces as king. He has battled a string of public relations headaches dating back decades, including accusations of being cold towards his enduringly popular first wife Diana.

Despite some better press more recently, the tabloids had become well versed in taking shots at him for seeming distant and aloof. He has also faced accusations of interfering in politics on various topics spanning architecture, homeopathy and climate change.

And in 2021 his most trusted aide resigned for a second time in his royal courtier career amid controversy.

“I think all of this stuff is damaging, from ‘The Crown’ to reality to everything that’s going on," royal author Penny Junor said in late 2021, as a cash-for-honours scandal involving Charles’s charity empire erupted.

“None of it is good news. The queen is much loved, Charles is less loved. I think it will be difficult for him whatever happens, but all these revelations are not helpful."

Black Spider

Charles has courted controversy for speaking out and appearing to pressure politicians privately, on various contentious public issues from health to the environment.

In a now-infamous series of letters between him and government ministers known as the “black spider" memos because of his scrawled handwriting, Charles quizzed them on an array of topics.

Made public in 2015 after a decade-long legal battle waged by The Guardian newspaper, they included the plight of the Patagonian Toothfish and his famous bugbear, modernist building schemes.

Charles’s opposition to bold new design first grabbed public attention in 1984 when he likened plans for altering the National Gallery in London to adding a “monstrous carbuncle on the face of a much-loved and elegant friend".

The disclosure of the “black spider" letters sparked a backlash against the then-future king and concerns he was overstepping his role.

However, in a 2018 interview marking his 70th birthday, Charles insisted he never directly meddled in party politics and understood the difference between being Prince of Wales and monarch.

Cash for Honours

More recently, Charles has become embroiled in an alleged cash-for-honours scandal.

A series of newspaper revelations claimed his close aides coordinated work to grant a royal honour and even UK citizenship to a Saudi businessman who donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to Charles.

Michael Fawcett, his former valet who rose through the ranks to become chief executive of his charitable foundation, resigned in 2021 following the launch of an internal investigation into the accusations.

It was the latest claim to tarnish Fawcett — and, by association, Charles.

In 2003, Fawcett resigned after being accused of bending palace rules and accepting valuable royal perks.

He was later cleared of allegations of financial misconduct over the sale of unwanted royal gifts, but an internal report found various members of Charles’s household guilty of “serious failings".

With inputs from AFP

