World Economic Forum Says 'Will Defer' Davos Meeting Over Omicron Fears

The World Economic Forum (WEF) said Monday it “will defer its annual meeting in Davos… in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron" variant of coronavirus.

The high-powered meeting, which usually draws leading figures from business, politics and diplomacy, will instead be held in “early summer", the organisers said. Last year’s edition was cancelled because of the pandemic.

