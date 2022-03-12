World's Best Sniper 'Wali' Has Joined Ukrainian Forces Against Russia. Here's All You Need to Know About Him

As Russia intensifies its attack in Ukraine, a former sniper of the Canadian forces, Wali, known as the “world’s deadliest sniper" who can “deliver 40 kills on a productive day", has reportedly joined the Ukrainian Army.

According to news reports, Wali reached Ukraine last week along with three former Canadian soldiers, after responding to the calls by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to join the war. Here’s all you need to know about the deadly sniper:

He is a marksman and known only by his nickname ‘Wali’—a name that was given to him by Afghans. ‘Wali’ means ‘guardian’ in Arabic. The 40-year-old is a French-Canadian computer scientist and had served in the Royal Canadian 22nd Regiment in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was fought in the Afghanistan war twice, once in Kandahar and once in Helmand. According to express.co.uk, Wali said he decided to join the Ukrainian volunteer forces as a “firefighter who hears the alarm ringing." “A week ago, I was still programming stuff. Now I’m grabbing anti-tank missiles in a warehouse to kill people… That’s my reality right now. I know it’s just awful, but me, in my head, when I see images of destruction in Ukraine, it is my son that I see, in danger and who is suffering," he was quoted as saying by CBC News. He is married and has a one-year-old son. His wife’s identity is being protected for security reasons. He reportedly holds record for the world’s longest confirmed kill of 3.5km when he fired a McMillan Tac-50 rifle to shoot an IS militant in Mosul. He was a member of the elite JTF-2 team where the sniper with the farthest distance kill record was achieved (3,540 meters). He has reportedly joined the Ukraine army and already killed four Russian soldiers. Some news reports said that Ukrainians welcomed him with hugs and handshakes when he reached the country last week.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.