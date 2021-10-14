World's Biggest Miner Coal India Temporarily Halts Supply to Non-power Customers: Report

Home / News / World /

Coal India suspended supply to non-power users, a Reuters report said. (Image: Coal India)

No immediate official comment was available from the company.

Reuters
New Delhi // Updated: October 14, 2021, 17:28 IST

Coal India Ltd, the world’s biggest miner, has temporarily stopped supplies to non-power users, a company official said, as India battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years.

“It is a temporary prioritisation of supplies to power plants till stabilisation in stocks is restored," the source, familiar with Coal India’s plan said.

No immediate official comment was available from the company.

first published: October 14, 2021, 17:28 IST
