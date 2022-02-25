'Most Powerful Country Watching from Distance': Ukraine's Dig as US Unveils New Sanctions Over Russian Attack

As Russian troops continue to advance in Ukraine, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slams the world for not doing “enough" to defend Ukrain from Russian. He says that the Ukraine is defending itself alone while the world watches the event from afar. He added that the sanctions imposed on Moscow are not enough to curtail Russian military operations against Ukraine.

Speaking after a reported Russian operation in the capital of Kiev, Zelenskyy said the world was still just observing the events in Ukraine from a distance. Talking about the Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine, the president, in a Facebook video, said “This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance," as quoted by CNN.

“Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved," he added.

Sanctions on Russia

A day after President Vladimir Putin launched a war on the nation. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia’s military operations in Ukraine. They have also imposed heavy sanctions on Russia.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the US will introduce a new wave of sanctions against Russia in a broad effort to isolate Moscow from the global economy. The new package of sanctions aims to cut Russia off from the US financial markets and includes freezing the assets of four major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation’s second-biggest bank, reported PTI.

Following this, President of the European Council Charles Michel also said that the EU has made a political decision to impose additional sanctions on Russia. “We took a political decision to add an additional package of mass sanction which will be painful for the Russian regime," Michel said after the extraordinary EU Summit. Meanwhile leaders from other nations also claimed to impose sanctions on Russia. It is likely that these new EU sanctions will hit 70 percent of the Russian banking sector, key state-run corporations and deprive Russia of access to modern technologies, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

“First, this package includes financial sanctions that cut Russia’s access to the most important capital markets. We are now targeting 70 per cent of the Russian banking market. But also, key state-owned companies including in field of defense," von der Leyen said after the extraordinary EU Summit, reported PTI.

