'Worse Than in Ukraine': Doctor Raises Alarm as UK Hospitals Overcrowded, Says Staff At Their Wits' End

An English doctor has warned hospitals in the UK are overrun that people in war-torn Ukraine are getting better healthcare facilities. He also called the conditions in National Health Service hospitals in Britain worse than in any country with poor medical services.

Paul Ransom, in a letter to his local Brighton newspaper, said that staff are “at their wits’ end" and we should redirect ‘humanitarian efforts’ to the NHS.

The doctor, when not working in Sussex, travel throughout the world responding to natural disasters and helping in warzones.

“Sometimes I feel guilty at seeing my NHS colleagues trying to keep patients safe and sometimes even keep them alive in conditions that are worse than those I see in many hospitals I work in abroad," he wrote in the letter.

“In Ukraine, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and many other places I have worked, I very rarely see corridors overflowing with patients waiting for a cubicle, with nursing and medical staff at their wits’ end how to pick the most serious patients to bring in into a resuscitation room doubling up on beds" he said.

He further added that no other country in Europe would expose the patients to these conditions. Though he refrained from condemning the hospital administration, he said he wanted the government to step in and do something.

“Sometimes when I read my WhatsApps from Brighton when I am deployed overseas, it seems to me that we should be redirecting our humanitarian efforts to the corridors in UK hospitals such as our own in Sussex rather than in conflict countries abroad," he added.

The state-run health service in the UK is under strain following years of relative underinvestment, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and strike action by frontline staff over pay.

Some patients are being treated in corridors and ambulances have been queuing outside hospitals to hand over patients to emergency wards, as doctors and nurses struggle to discharge patients amid a shortage of staff and beds.

The NHS is also planning to begin discharging thousands of patients into care homes and other settings in the next few weeks in an effort to free up desperately needed beds during one of its toughest ever winters.

