Xi Jinping’s Invite to Macron, Scholz, EU Leaders for Meet in Beijing Met with No Response

President Xi Jinping sent an invitation to top European leaders to meet him in Beijing later this year but it was met with no response from the latter, the South China Morning Post reported.

The invites were sent to German chancellor Olaf Scholz, French president Emmanuel Macron, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi and Spain prime minister Pedro Sanchez for a meeting with Xi Jinping this November, people familiar with the developments told the South China Morning Post.

It is unclear when the Chinese government sent those invitations. The governments of the invited countries also did not respond to queries from the media, the newspaper reported.

Advertisement

If the leaders were to accept the invitation, the meeting in Beijing would coincide with the G20 Bali Summit which will take place in Indonesia from November 15 to November 16.

This would be held shortly after the Chinese Communist Party allows Xi Jinping to begin his unprecedented third term in office.

If Xi were to host the European leaders, it would see him return to in-person meetings after 2019, barring the exception of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Xi has attended global leadership conferences virtually due to China’s Covid Zero policy.

Foreign diplomats who have visited China amid the Covid-19 pandemic were hosted in cities like Tianjin which is outside Beijing.

An exception was made during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics but western leaders shunned the event citing their protest against the human rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

The news of the invitation comes shortly before the European Union (EU) and China are set to hold discussions related to economy and trade. The meeting will be held on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister spoke to the advisor to the French president Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel Bonne ahead of the discussion.

The meeting and the lack of response to Xi’s invite also comes amid European Parliament vice president Nicola Beer’s visit to Taipei.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry confirmed that Beer landed in Taiwan marking the first-ever visit undertaken by a high-ranking member of the EU.

Advertisement

The visit will anger Beijing since it disapproves of governments engaging with Taiwan as it considers the island-nation as its territory, despite never controlling it.

(with inputs from Bloomberg and South China Morning Post)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.