Xi Says China Will Improve Use of Law in Military Engagement with Foreign Countries: State Media

China president Xi Jinping. (AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping is also China's Commander-in-Chief as Chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Reuters
Beijing // Updated: March 07, 2022, 20:02 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the military to step up the use of law in military engagement with foreign countries, state television CCTV reported on Monday.

“Improve the laws and regulations governing military engagement with foreign countries," said Xi, who is also China’s Commander-in-Chief as Chairman of the Central Military Commission, in a meeting with military representatives in the parliament.

first published: March 07, 2022, 20:02 IST