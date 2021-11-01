Yemen: 22 Dead in Huthi Rebel Strike on Mosque Near Marib

AFP
November 01, 2021
At least 22 people were killed in a Huthi rebel missile strike on a mosque south of the strategic Yemeni city of Marib, officials said on Monday.
“Twenty-two people, including children, were killed and 19 others were injured in a Huthi missile attack on a mosque… in Al-Jawba district" on Sunday night, a pro-government military official told AFP.
Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said on Twitter that 29 people were killed in the attack.
