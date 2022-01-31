‘You Will See Us Taking Steps’: US Responds As North Korea Tests Powerful Hwasong-12

North Korea confirmed that it tested Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile earlier on Sunday. The Hwasong-12 missile system test was North Korea’s seventh test this month as it set the record for most number of tests conducted in a single month.

The US, which has been observing its actions while being engulfed in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, said that North Korea should join talks regarding its missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

“You will see us taking some steps that are designed to show our commitment to our allies … and at the same time we reiterate our call for diplomacy. We stand ready and we are very serious about trying to have discussions that address concerns on both sides," a senior Biden administration official familiar with the developments told news agency Reuters.

The senior official said that North Korea was warned earlier to not go ahead with further tests. He also highlighted that not only the current number of tests but the tests dating back to previous September continues to raise concerns in the US that Kim could restart intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and nuclear weapons scrapping the self-imposed moratorium on such tests. The US also imposed several new sanctions on North Korea and official talks between both nations continue to be stalled.

The tests are also seen as a tool to intimidate the new South Korean cabinet which will come in once the elections are over. South Korea will soon vote for a new president and experts believe that these moves could be to intimidate the new government, news agency BBC said quoting experts. “This is consistent with their past behaviour to try and intimidate South Korea and the incoming president," Dr Daniel Pinkston who teaches international relations in Troy University told the BBC.

The missile test of Hwasong-12, a powerful missile system, will concern the US as its territories in Guam and western tip of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands chain are within its reach.

North Korea via its state-run media KCNA said that the missile was launched on an elevated trajectory in consideration of the safety of neighbouring countries, according to a Reuters report. It also fitted a camera on the missile which took photos while it was in space.

