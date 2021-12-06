‘Youthful Exuberance of Muslim Youth’: Pakistan Minister on Lynching of Sri Lankan Man Over ‘Blasphemy’

Pakistani Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, while speaking on the lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot, has reportedly said that the incident was a result of the “youthful exuberance of Muslim youngsters" who tried to “defend Islam". He also added that such incidents “happen all the time". Khattak also said that when Pakistani youths feel that Islam has been attacked, they attempt to defend it. “When the youth feel Islam has been attacked, they react to defend it," he said.

Khattak, however, later took to Twitter and wrote that he “strongly" condemns the “brutal victimisation of the Sri Lankan who has been killed". “The incident is not a reflection of Pakistan. Pakistan denounces extremism in all its forms and manifestations. Those responsible shall be brought to justice," he wrote.

On Friday, the workers of private factories brutally lynched a Sri Lankan national, named Priyantha Diyawadana, and later set his body ablaze in Sialkot over allegations of blasphemy. The violent mob had several bottles of petrol and they were planning to set the factory where Priyantha worked afire after torturing the foreign national to death. The mob also attempted to kill the factory owner, who was being tortured when the police reached the factory and rescued him from the clutches of the attackers.

After killing Priyantha, the mob also damaged his car and threatened to throw petrol bombs at police personnel, but a heavy contingent foiled their plan. The police said that they had arrested six more accused for their primary role in the lynching a day after detaining 120 suspects.

In a tweet, the provincial police said that they used CCTV footage and mobile call data to identify these suspects over the past 12 hours. These suspects were hiding in their relatives’ homes, they added. The police said that as per the initial investigations, out of 124 suspects, 19 accused played primary role in the murder.

(With inputs from IANS)

